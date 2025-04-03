JEMTEC Inc. (CVE:JTC) to Issue $0.05 Special Dividend

JEMTEC Inc. (CVE:JTC – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 30th.
JEMTEC Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of JTC stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83. JEMTEC has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.
About JEMTEC
