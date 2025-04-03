JEMTEC Inc. (CVE:JTC) to Issue $0.05 Special Dividend

JEMTEC Inc. (CVE:JTC – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of JTC stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83. JEMTEC has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.

About JEMTEC

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. It offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. The company also provides various levels of technology, which allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

