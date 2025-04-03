John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,547. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

