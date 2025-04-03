John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 110,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 272.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 156.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. John Marshall Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $236.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

