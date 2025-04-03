JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,000.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.88.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $625.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $680.43 and its 200-day moving average is $786.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $610.10 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

