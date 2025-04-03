JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,424,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 3,760,505 shares.The stock last traded at $49.95 and had previously closed at $51.89.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 3.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.81.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5407 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.