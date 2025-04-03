JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,424,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 3,760,505 shares.The stock last traded at $49.95 and had previously closed at $51.89.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.81.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5407 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

