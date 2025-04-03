K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 177,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 212,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

K2 Gold Trading Down 5.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.12 million, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 0.84.

About K2 Gold

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

