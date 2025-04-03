KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 123.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

KBR opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

