Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.53. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. This represents a 14.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 801.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

