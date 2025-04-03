Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 3,359 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,234,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,357,000 after buying an additional 482,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 204,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.