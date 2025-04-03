Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 3.0 %

PIPR opened at $259.03 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $183.58 and a 52 week high of $351.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PIPR. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

