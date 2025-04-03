Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $562,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $867,785,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,911,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 737,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,151,000 after purchasing an additional 501,320 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,254,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,579,000 after purchasing an additional 374,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $332.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.13.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.