Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $637,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after acquiring an additional 323,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

KEYS stock opened at $151.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.