Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.54.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $385.78 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.95 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

