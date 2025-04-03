Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Mary Beth Denooyer Sells 12,000 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $417,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,252.58. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Beth Denooyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Thursday, March 20th, Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $400,680.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $408,600.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,672,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.