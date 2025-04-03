Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

NYSE KRC opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,486.56. This trade represents a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

