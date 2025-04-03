KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $870.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $748.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $686.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $722.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $701.74. KLA has a 52-week low of $609.40 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $3,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

