Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Stake Cut by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284,826 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Korea Electric Power worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 344,126 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $855,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 99,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

KEP stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

