Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 311.63 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,630. This represents a 27.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $115,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,452.32. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,196 shares of company stock worth $2,903,610. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,944,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,599,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,201,000 after purchasing an additional 934,455 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 943,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 767,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,301,000 after purchasing an additional 701,216 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

