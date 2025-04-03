Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,800 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 1,258,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.6 days.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LIFZF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.57. 24,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,813. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

