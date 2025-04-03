Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,800 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 1,258,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.6 days.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of LIFZF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.57. 24,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,813. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- NVIDIA vs Qualcomm: Which Is the Better Buy for Q2?
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.