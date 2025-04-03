Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston updated its FY25 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

Shares of LW opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $103.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

