Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.35-6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.35 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Shares of LW stock opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

