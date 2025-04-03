Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.18.

Shares of LSTR traded down $9.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.40. 174,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,731. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average of $172.99. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $142.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 346.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,223 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

