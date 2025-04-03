Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of at or near high end of $1.075-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.2 %

LSTR stock opened at $151.93 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $143.76 and a 1-year high of $196.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.89 and its 200 day moving average is $172.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.09.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

