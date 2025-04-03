Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,003 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.46% of Lemonade worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 574.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $64,167.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,569,195.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,452,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,041,156.72. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,634 shares of company stock worth $9,219,003. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

LMND opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.12.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

