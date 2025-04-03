Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM) Short Interest Up 19.7% in March

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lifezone Metals by 275.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lifezone Metals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lifezone Metals by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Lifezone Metals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

LZM traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lifezone Metals has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

