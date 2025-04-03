Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM) Short Interest Up 19.7% in March

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
Get Our Latest Report on Lifezone Metals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifezone Metals
Lifezone Metals Price Performance
LZM traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lifezone Metals has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.
About Lifezone Metals
Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lifezone Metals
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.