Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINDGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,529,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after buying an additional 98,514 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 940,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 818,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 8.3 %

LIND traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 179,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,137. The company has a market cap of $479.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Recommended Stories

