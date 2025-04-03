Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 8.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,529,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after buying an additional 98,514 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 940,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 818,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

LIND traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 179,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,137. The company has a market cap of $479.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.