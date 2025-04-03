Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lindblad Expeditions
Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 8.3 %
LIND traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 179,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,137. The company has a market cap of $479.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.34.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lindblad Expeditions
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- NVIDIA vs Qualcomm: Which Is the Better Buy for Q2?
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.