Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 68107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $900.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lotus Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOT. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lotus Technology by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 110,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lotus Technology by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Lotus Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

