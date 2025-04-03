Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Director Otis W. Brawley Purchases 35,640 Shares of Stock

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) Director Otis W. Brawley purchased 35,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $19,958.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of LYEL opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $149.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 323,792.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

