Martin Worley Group Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Martin Worley Group bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

