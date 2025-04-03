Martin Worley Group Acquires Shares of 9,877 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Martin Worley Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

