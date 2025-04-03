Martin Worley Group Buys Shares of 71,966 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Martin Worley Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Martin Worley Group owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

