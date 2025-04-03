Martin Worley Group Buys Shares of 8,744 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Martin Worley Group owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $875.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $87.76 and a 12-month high of $108.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

