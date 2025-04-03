Martin Worley Group Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Martin Worley Group bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 12.3% of Martin Worley Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $277.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

