Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,469,806 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 222,463 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.97% of EOG Resources worth $670,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $130.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.78 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.94.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

