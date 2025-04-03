Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,763,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 318,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.72% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $588,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

