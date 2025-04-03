Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 499,802 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,802 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.73% of Alliant Energy worth $414,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

