Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009,966 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.31% of Guidewire Software worth $747,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $244,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,996,077.40. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $47,190.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,153.92. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $192.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 535.22, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

