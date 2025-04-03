MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 4,777 shares.The stock last traded at $18.88 and had previously closed at $15.87.
MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57.
About MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.
