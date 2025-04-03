MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $17.02. MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 20.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

