McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $745.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $642.00 to $745.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.71.

MCK stock opened at $694.12 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $695.46. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

