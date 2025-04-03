Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.49 and last traded at $89.12. 1,322,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,632,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 80,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

