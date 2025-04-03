Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on MDT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.99.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
