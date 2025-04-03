Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 415 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OV Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,216,000 after acquiring an additional 97,203 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 15,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $470.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $478.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The company has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.