Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 203 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.18.

Workday Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $235.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.58, for a total value of $17,816,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $25,602,994.26. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,316 shares of company stock valued at $108,168,536 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

