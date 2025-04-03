Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal
PayPal Stock Performance
NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.