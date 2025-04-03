Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,410,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,380,820,000 after purchasing an additional 456,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,234,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,597,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 100,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,544,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,457,000 after acquiring an additional 274,067 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,291.12. This trade represents a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

