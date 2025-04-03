Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hestia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $114,326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 30,658 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 586,249 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,308.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 310,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

NYSE PBI opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,598.48. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,650.35. The trade was a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,974,484 shares of company stock worth $19,815,631 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

