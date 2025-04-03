Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.70 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.