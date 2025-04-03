MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:MCR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 38,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,415. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

