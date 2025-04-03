MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:MCR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 38,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,415. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.
MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.
Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Charter Income Trust
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.