MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

CMU opened at $3.50 on Thursday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

